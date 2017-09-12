Xiaomi Mi Note 3 First Impressions: Its a Bigger, Mellowed Out Mi 6

At Xiaomi’s biggest event of the year, the company launched the Mi Mix 2 as a highlight. Alongside, a bigger version of the earlier flagship Mi 6 was launched, the Mi Note 3. While the Mi Note 3 comes as a successor to the Mi Note line-up, it looks nothing like the previous version of the series. The smartphone’s design is heavily (or rather completely) inspired by the Xiaomi Mi 6, to the point wherein Xiaomi itself calls it a “bigger version of the Mi 6”.Now when they say “bigger”, the disparity is not too profound to stress on the word. The Mi Note 3 comes with a larger 5.5-inch Full HD display as compared to the 5.15-inch display of the Mi 6. The display is quite good, with vivid colours and apt brightness to tackle a bright sunny day. But it is not as “big” as the phone could have easily housed, partly because of the large bezel area on the top and the bottom. The fingerprint sensor at the bottom works pretty smoothly and delivers a quick unlocking time.It is surprising that Xiaomi has downgraded the processor on the Mi Note 3 as compared to both the Mi Note 2 as well as the Mi 6. The Mi Note 3 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC that makes it fast enough to use but for now, we could not put it under a heavy usage, so the longevity of its performance is not guaranteed.The Mi Note 3 carries the same dual lens camera setup as in the Mi 6, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens so the photography capabilities of the smartphone are inherently good. The front camera has been upgraded to a 16-megapixel shooter that also offers an AI powered Beautify feature and facial recognition unlocking.The glossy finish of the smartphone is appealing to look at but that also leads to more and more fingerprint marks on it. Xiaomi claims of a 7-series Aluminium alloy make of the smartphone that is targeted to increase the rigidity of the smartphone. Apart from this, the smartphone runs on a larger 3500 mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the Mi 6.Xiaomi is offering three variants of the Mi Note 3 priced at 2499 Yuan for a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, 2899 Yuan for a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and the top variant is priced at 2999 Yuan that carries a 6GB RAM and a 128GB variant.To sum it up, the Mi Note 3 is a choice between size vs processor. Since the Mi 6 was launched at a similar price, the Mi Note 3 is probably meant for someone who would want to add a few extra inches to their screen size and are OK to compromise a bit with the firepower.Disclaimer: The author is attending the Xiaomi event in China on the invite of Xiaomi India.