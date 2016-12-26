Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G Launched

Xiaomi launched Mi Notebook Air 4G in China on Friday as an upgraded version of its Mi Notebook Air launched earlier in July.

While there were rumours that the new version will be named Mi Notebook Pro, the company instead decided to name it Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G indicating the 4G LTE connectivity that the device supports.

Xiaomi tied up with China Mobile for their 4G services to offer a per month data limit of 4GB with download speeds up to 150mbps for all the buyers.

Also read: Honda City Facelift Set to Launch Early 2017

Xiaomi has not brought a lot of changes to both the upgraded devices (12.5 inch and 13.3 inch) that it launched.

The 12.5-inch model runs on a 4GB RAM and is powered by an Intel Core M3 processor. With full HD display, it offers an internal storage of 128GB with an SSD expansion slot.

The notebook is powered by a 37Wh battery which is claimed to withstand 11.5 hours of usage.

Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch model sees a major upgrade in its processor with an Intel Core i7 Processor now being used in it. Other specs include Full-HD display, 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage, 1GB Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU and a 40Wh battery with 9.5 hours of claimed battery backup.

Also read: Top Five Cars Due for Launch in 2017 to Help You Choose Better

With backlit keyboards and USB Type C charging ports, both the devices run on Windows 10.

Xiaomi has not revealed any plans for launching the products in markets other than China at this point.

The 12.5 inch variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (Rs 45,843) while the 13.3 inch variant will cost CNY 6,999 (Rs 62,282).

Also read: Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Play to Launch Today: All You Need to Know