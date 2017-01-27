Xiaomi Mi6 May Have Ceramic Body, Dual-edged Curved Screen; All You Want to Know

According to the latest rumour from China, Xiaomi's next flagship - the Mi 6, is expected to come in three variants and the premium version is likely to sport a ceramic body just like the Mi Max and sport a 6GB RAM. It is also expected to sport a dual-edged curved screen and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The cheapest version of the Mi6 is reportedly retailing in China at CNY 1,999, the mid-tier version at CNY 2,499 while the premium version with ceramic body is allegedly selling at CNY 2,999.

In terms of specifications, all the variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 are expected to sport a 12 megaixel rear snapper with Sony's IMX362 sensor and is likely to pack a 3000mAh battery. The Mi6 is expected to run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat coupled with the MIUI 9 OS on top.

Earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi would be receiving the Snapdragon 835 chipsets only after it is issued to Samsung and later to LG. It was also being said that the Mi6 would launch the Mi6 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.