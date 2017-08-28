Xiaomi MIUI 9 Beta Version Rolls Out For Second Batch; Redmi 4, 4X And More

Xiaomi has now released the Beta version of the 9th edition of its custom UI – MIUI 9, for the second batch of Xiaomi devices. In a recent blog post, the company announced the rollout of the MIUI 9 beta version for Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Mi 5, MI 5s, Mi 5s Plus and Mi Note 2.Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 9 developer’s version for the first batch of Xiaomi devices in the second week of August. The first batch included Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X and Mi 6. With the Beta rollouts, Xiaomi is currently testing its new UI for its vast line-up of devices. Xiaomi had first unveiled its MIUI 9 back in July, along with the launch of Mi 5X, its dual camera smartphone offering.The latest version of MIUI claims a faster app load time, smart assistant, smart app launcher and more. The MIUI 9 will be made available to all the Xiaomi devices after the developer’s version is rolled out to the third batch of Xiaomi devices which include Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4 and other such smartphones. Any issues in the UI noted during the testing phase will be eliminated by the Xiaomi engineers before the MIUI 9 is rolled out globally.The blog by Xiaomi also mentions steps for Xiaomi smartphone owners to install the developer’s version of the MIUI 9. It indicates a recommendation rate of 94.62 percent for the new UI. An important note indicates a need to back-up the device data before attempting to upgrade to MIUI 9.