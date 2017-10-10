Xiaomi Re-enters Premium Smartphone Segment in India With The Mi Mix 2 Launch

Xiaomi has been able to make successful inroads in the Indian smartphone market on the back of its sustained & clever marketing strategy which started with online exclusive a couple of years back, flash sales and building loyal Mi fans community. This is now being followed by recent gradual expansion to offline retail. Additionally, Xiaomi has been gradually able to capture the consumer base with its price, specification, value equation by launching smartphones with latest and high specifications in the large mid-range segment of the market ($100 - $200).With the launch of Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi is making a re-entry in the higher end of the market. Its last foray was with Mi 5 at around $400, which did not get high volumes since Xiaomi at that time was not as well-known and well entrenched in the market as it is now and also due to the non-expandable 32GB ROM variant of the Mi 5 launched in India. Mi Mix 2, with its pricing at $500+ segment, pits Xiaomi head to head with brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple in the premium and super premium end of the market.The premium segment typically sees fewer launches which is why the replacement cycle for this segment is higher than other segments. Also, the consumers in this segment are more particular about the aesthetics, design, look and feel of the device, since, for them, their smartphone is an extension of their self and is more of a style statement.Mi Mix 2 with its real full-screen bezel-free display and flagship specifications like Qualcomm 835 10nm chipset, 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, has the potential to be a promising alternative to consumers looking for a premium range smartphone. Xiaomi’s brand pull and huge demand for its mid-range devices like Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 can help in a strong positive rub off on the volumes for Mi Mix 2. However, Xiaomi will face stiff competition from other recent flagship launches in this category like One Plus 5, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Note 8, iPhone 8 and upcoming iPhone X, considering their brand pull and design language (infinity display, dual cam etc).It is a real test for Xiaomi, going head to head with other flagship in the premium segment and will be interesting to see if Xiaomi is able to get consumer mind space in the premium segment.