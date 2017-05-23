Tech
X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Redmi 4 Flash Sale Causes Amazon India Website to Crash

Krishna Sinha Chaudhury | News18.com @krishnaa_tweets

Updated: May 23, 2017, 12:52 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Redmi 4 Flash Sale Causes Amazon India Website to Crash
The next flash sale of Redmi 4 is on May 30 at 12PM. (Image: News18.com)

E-commerce major Amazon India's website and mobile app crashed on Tuesday when the first flash sale of Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale was on. This is apparently due to a rush of people piling up on the e-commerce site's page.

Amazon.in's website and app read: It's rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page. Please try again in a short while. If you were trying to place an order, it will not have been processed at this time.

Read more: Paytm Payments Bank Launched in Noida: Here is All You Should Know

Meanwhile, the device went out of stock in no time. The next flash sale of Redmi 4 is on May 30 at 12PM.

amazon-redmi-4-sale-crash

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the latest offering from the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in the budget segment.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 4: Which One is Better?

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset.

Watch video review of Xiaomi Redmi 4

First Published: May 23, 2017, 12:42 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

Popular Deals

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.