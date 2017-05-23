Redmi 4 Flash Sale Causes Amazon India Website to Crash

E-commerce major Amazon India's website and mobile app crashed on Tuesday when the first flash sale of Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale was on. This is apparently due to a rush of people piling up on the e-commerce site's page.

Amazon.in's website and app read: It's rush hour and traffic is piling up on that page. Please try again in a short while. If you were trying to place an order, it will not have been processed at this time.

Meanwhile, the device went out of stock in no time. The next flash sale of Redmi 4 is on May 30 at 12PM.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the latest offering from the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in the budget segment.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset.

