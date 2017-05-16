Xiaomi Redmi 4 First Impressions Review: Big Battery, Smart Looks

Xiaomi Redmi 4 has arrived in India for a starting price of Rs 6,999 (2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant). This is essentially a successor to the immensely popular Redmi 3s. The company had recently stated that it has sold four million Redmi 3s devices in the country in nine months.

Xiaomi Redmi phones have been catering to the budget-conscious buyers and the Redmi 4 also fits the bill. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant costs Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

The Redmi 4 has a striking design and is, undoubtedly, a very handy smartphone. It appears quite like the Redmi Note 4, albeit the smaller frame.

The black colour review unit that we received looked good and the metal design with curved 2.5D glass atop rendered aesthetics to the handset. The display of the Redmi 4 offers a smudge-resistant oleophobic coating, which is a great value-addition in a smartphone in a hot and humid country like India.

Operating the phone with one hand was a delight, thanks to the ergonomic design. The Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display, which offers decent sunlight legibility. Colour reproduction isn't bad and viewing angles are also good.

The camera in the Redmi 4 is with the same megapixel count as the one in Redmi 3s Prime. The camera performs well in daylight and is at par with what budget devices have to offer.

The chunky 4,100mAh battery is definitely the USP of the Redmi 4. It easily lasted for over a day and a half on a single charge with 4G connectivity on one SIM card slot.

Another value-addition to this budget phone is the IR blaster placed at the top.

However, during our initial impressions of the Redmi 4, the camera app showed significant lag. In fact, the UI showed lags while switching between applications - this is perhaps because Xiaomi's custom MIUI is not as efficient as plain Android Nougat.

The Redmi 4 will be available in Matte Black and Elegant Gold colour variants on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Watch this space for the full review of the Xiaomi Redmi 4.