Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch Live: Xiaomi Claims Its Better Than Moto G5

News18.com | May 16, 2017, 12:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

Xiaomi is all set to launch the next budget smartphone called the Redmi 4 in India. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000. The company had earlier confirmed that a successor to the Redmi 3S Prime and Redmi 3S is arriving soon. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset.

Recently, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 4A smartphone in India for a price of Rs 5,999. The company positions the Redmi 4A as the best of what someone can get for Rs 5,999. The design of the Redmi 4A, essentially the colours, undoubtedly offers a refreshing feel. Xiaomi has also packed in decent hardware for the price.

It would be interesting to see how the Redmi 4 compares against the Redmi 4A.

Watch Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch live:

May 16, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

It comes with MIUI 8. 


May 16, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)

You can lock apps with fingerprint. 


May 16, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. 


May 16, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

There is a 13MP rear camera in thee Redmi 4. 


May 16, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

The rear of the Redmi 4. 


May 16, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

Xiaomi goes after Moto G5 during the launch of the Redmi 4. 


May 16, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

Redmi 4 is TWO times smoother than the Moto G5, claims Xiaomi


May 16, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

The Redmi 4 also packs a huge 4,100mAh battery. 


May 16, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Xiaomi's Jai Mani on stage now. 


May 16, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Here is an early glimpse of the Xiaomi Redmi 4. 


May 16, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Redmi Note 4 is the highest sold smartphone for Xiaomi: Jain


May 16, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Xiaomi continues to be the number 2 player in India: Jain


May 16, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Mi Home will never go out of stock: Manu Kumar Jain


May 16, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

He starts by talking about Mi home. 


May 16, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain is now on stage. 


