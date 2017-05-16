Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch Live: Xiaomi Claims Its Better Than Moto G5

Xiaomi is all set to launch the next budget smartphone called the Redmi 4 in India. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000. The company had earlier confirmed that a successor to the Redmi 3S Prime and Redmi 3S is arriving soon. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset.

Recently, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 4A smartphone in India for a price of Rs 5,999. The company positions the Redmi 4A as the best of what someone can get for Rs 5,999. The design of the Redmi 4A, essentially the colours, undoubtedly offers a refreshing feel. Xiaomi has also packed in decent hardware for the price.

It would be interesting to see how the Redmi 4 compares against the Redmi 4A.

Watch Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch live: