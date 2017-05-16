Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched at Rs 6,999 Along With Mi Router 3C For Rs 1,199

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,999. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display (720 X 1280) and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be available starting May 23, 12PM on Amazon.in and Mi.com. The company also launched its Mi Router 3C for Rs 1,199.

Recently, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 4A smartphone in India for a price of Rs 5,999. The company positions the Redmi 4A as the best of what someone can get for Rs 5,999. The design of the Redmi 4A, essentially the colours, undoubtedly offers a refreshing feel. Xiaomi has also packed in decent hardware for the price.

It would be interesting to see how the Redmi 4 compares against the Redmi 4A.

Watch Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch: