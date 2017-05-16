Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launched For Rs 6,999: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi today introduced three variants of it latest Redmi 4 smartphone at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Xiaomi is aiming to take on Samsung Galaxy J2 and J5 Prime while claiming that the top-end Redmi 4 handset, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, “to be way smoother than the Moto G5.” While it is too early to comment on this claim, Xiaomi has placed the Redmi 4 at attractive price segments of Rs 6,999 (2GB/16GB), Rs 8,999 (3GB/32GB) and Rs 10,999 (4GB/64GB).

The Redmi 4 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and will be available starting May 23, 12pm Amazon.in and Mi.com in Matte Black and Elegant Gold colours.

For those based out of Bengaluru, the smartphone will be available from May 20, 9am at Mi Home store in Phoenix Marketcity shopping mall. The device is up for pre-orders from May 16 on Mi.com for a booking amount of Rs 1,000. Buyers can get the device picked up from the store itself. Also, by any chance if the device goes out of stock, buyers who pre-order are entitled to get a F-code with which they can purchase from Mi.com.

The Redmi 4 is a dual-SIM smartphone featuring a hybrid sim/microSD card slot. Running MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the smartphone is upgradable to Android Nougat. The smartphone offers a 5-inch 720p display with 2.5D glass along with a 13MP rear camera and a 5Mp front camera. It is powered by a 4,100mAh battery with support for up to 128GB microSD cards.

The device offers regular connectivity features including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, OTG and IR Blaster. It weighs 150 grams.