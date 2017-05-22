Xiaomi Redmi 4 Now Available on Amazon.in Starting at Rs 6,999

After launching Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note Prime, Amazon.in now offers exclusive access without pre-registration to the new Redmi 4. The smartphone will go on sale on May, 23, 2017 from 12 noon onwards and the starting variant will be available to customers at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 4 comes with a 4100mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and VoLTE support. The 13-megapixel rear camera features PDAF (phase detection autofocus) for faster focusing, anLED flash, HDR and panorama modes.

Redmi 4 also comes with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 aperture front camera that features a built-in beautify mode.

Customers buying Redmi 4 from Amazon.in can avail an offer of 45 GB free data for 5 months on buying a 1GB or above 4G data pack from Vodafone.

YES Bank customers can grab a flat Rs 500 cashback on purchasing the phone with a YES Bank debit or credit card. Moreover, customers would also get up to Rs 5,000 off on flights and hotel bookings through Goibibo.com and also get Rs 200 promotion credit on Kindle books on downloading & signing-in to the Kindle app.

Currently two variants will be on sale, the 2GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant priced at Rs. 6999, and the 3GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs. 8999.

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available towards the end of June.

