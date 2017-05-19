Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Budget Smartphone of 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 4 carries forward the legacy of Redmi smartphones that have been catering to the budget conscious buyers.

A SIM ejector, power adapter and USB cable, and documentation have been included in the box. A fingerprint sensor is placed at the rear of the phone. The volume rockers and power keys are located on the right.

Is this budget smartphone worth your time and money? Here is our review.

What’s Cool?

At a first glance, this ‘smaller sibling’ of Redmi Note 4 impresses with its metal unibody design. In fact, it has a smoother back than the Redmi Note 4.

The 5-inch display of the Redmi 4 has a smudge-resistant oleophobic coating, which is a great value-addition in a smartphone in a hot and humid country like India.

Xiaomi has beautifully utilised metal and glass at the right places to render a stylish look to the Redmi 4.

Also, the new Redmi 4 gives stiff competition to the Redmi 4A that was launched some time ago.

Talking more about the design, the black colour review unit that we received looked good and the metal design with curved 2.5D glass atop render aesthetics to the device. The Redmi 4 is the most compact smartphone available in the Indian market today.

Watch video review of Xiaomi Redmi 4

Another high point of the Redmi 4 is its chunky 4,100mAh battery, which is good enough to last almost a day and a half on a single charge. Moreover, there are power saving modes that can help you get more battery life out of each charge.

Another value-addition to this budget phone is the IR blaster placed at the top.

It runs Android 6 Marshmallow and offers a big 4,100mAh battery, which is one of the major highlights of the smartphone.

The 13MP primary camera is capable of taking decent shots in adequate light. Though it has the same megapixel count as the Redmi 3s Prime but there is an improvement in imaging quality with good colour reproduction.

Unlike what we saw on the Redmi 3s Prime and Redmi 4A, the Redmi 4 has a bottom firing speaker and the sound output was pretty loud and crisp.

Browsing videos, playing games and other activities did not heat up the device much.

Overall, the Redmi 4 handled everyday tasks quite nicely.

What’s Not So Cool?

The camera application showed significant lag and took some time to open during our review.

In our opinion, the Snapdragon 435 consumes a tad bit more power than the Snapdragon 430 chipset and drained the battery a little faster.

The capacitive buttons are not backlit and that could make operating the phone in darkness difficult.

A fast charging adapter is not bundled in the box but you could always get a third party one.

Verdict

Overall, the Redmi 4 is the most compact and sturdy-looking Android smartphone one can buy today. It handles everyday tasks well and ticks many right boxes. It shows how capable an entry level phone can be.