Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Upgrade to Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3S Prime To Launch on May 16

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 4X in China and the company is all set to launch a new Xiaomi Redmi 4 in India in all probability on May 16. The device is an upgrade to the last year's superhit budget smartphone the Redmi 3s and 3S prime.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to be priced between Rs 6,999-Rs 8,999. This will also make Xiaomi's portfolio of smartphones in India in this price space a little cluttered. There is the Xiaomi Redmi 4A that's been received rather well by Xiaomi fans and now the Redmi 4 will also be in a similar price bracket.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 4 will be an Android 6.0 Marshmallow powered device that will have Xiaomi's own MIUI on top of it. The device is expected to now come with a fingerprint sensor as standard on both 16GB and 32GB storage versions. The 16GB ROM version is expected to come with 2GB RAM and the 32GB version of the device might sport a 3GB RAM on it.

Don't Miss: Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Review



The device will have a subtle change in design as well with regards to the Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3S Prime. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. There is also a possibility that the device will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Though there are not many upgrades on this device as compared to the outgoing Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3S Prime, this will be the big ticket smartphone offering by Xiaomi in the budget smartphone space. This might also be the only budget smartphone that might be offered by the company in a premium black colour.

Watch this space for the Review of the Xiaomi Redmi 4.