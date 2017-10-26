Xiaomi Redmi 4A Sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi Website to Start at 12 PM
Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be up for sale today on Flipkart, Amazon and Xiaomi official website starting 12 PM.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be up for sale today on various E-commerce websites starting 12 PM. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the most affordable offering by the Chinese smartphone maker smartphone, will be up for sale on e-commerce websites Amazon India and Flipkart as well as Xiaomi's own website - Mi.com, starting 12:00 PM today. With two storage options for sale, the Redmi 4A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 16GB variant and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB variant. The smartphone will be available for sale along with offers like a 10 percent cashback on payments through MobiKwik (for buyers on MI.com). Through a similar offer by Flipkart, customers can avail 10 percent cashback through HDFC credit card upon opting for EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 percent discount on using an Axis Bank Credit Card.
Reliance Jio has put up a bundled offer of 30GB of additional 4G data upon opting for a Jio connection along with the Redmi 4A devices, valid on every recharge of Rs 309 and above. Through this offer, Redmi 4A users will be allowed six recharges till March 31, 2018, with each of the recharge offering an additional 5GB 4G data to them.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review [Update]: An Affordable Redmi 3S Facelift
In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by a 64-bit 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card. The smartphone offers a 13MP f/2.2 rear camera with LED Flash along with a 5MP front camera. Xiaomi, however, hasn’t provided a fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 4A and the device is backed by a 3,120mAh battery. The device will be available in three colour options-- Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold.
