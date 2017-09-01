Xiaomi Redmi 4A up For Pre-Orders on Xiaomi India Website
Apart from the regular flash sales that Xiaomi holds, the Chinese smartphone company has put its budget offering - the Redmi 4A up for pre-orders today on its official website of India.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A is up for pre-bookings on the official Xiaomi India website.. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi 4A is up for pre-bookings on the official Xiaomi website in India. In contrast to the short-lived flash sales by Xiaomi, the pre-booking window allows interested consumers to pre-book their preferred Xiaomi device. Xiaomi guarantees a five-business day shipping for the pre-booked devices, while it does not offer any cash-on-delivery option for the same. As of today, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is up for pre-orders on Mi.com, with a limit of a single smartphone per user. Interestingly, Xiaomi has put up the recently launched larger memory variant of the Redmi 4A for pre-orders.
The new Xiaomi Redmi 4A variant comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It offers a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) rear camera with LED Flash along with a 5-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi, however, hasn’t provided a fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 4A and the device is backed by a 3,120mAh battery. The device will be available in three colour options-- Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold. Pre-bookings for the Redmi 4A smartphone can be made at a starting price of Rs 5,999.
Watch Video: Exclusive | Jai Mani, Product Lead, Xiaomi On Mi Max 2, Mi TV & Mi 6
