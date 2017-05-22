Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 4: Which One is Better?

Xiaomi has been focussing immensely on the budget-conscious buyers in India and the recently-launched Redmi 4 has upped the ante in the budget segment.

The Xiami Redmi 4A is not a very old model and was launched in India in March. Xiaomi took the veils off the Redmi 4 last week only.

There is a difference Rs 1,000 between the Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 (16GB storage variant) and it might be difficult to choose between the two. We bring you a detailed comparison of the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A.

Camera

Both the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A sport 13 megapixel rear cameras and 5MP front cameras. The Redmi 4, however, offers improved imaging quality.

Display

Both the Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A offer a 5-inch 720p HD display with a PPI count of 296. There is not much to differentiate between the display of these two budget smartphones.

Battery

Xiaomi has been providing hefty batteries on their smartphones and the Redmi 4 beats the Redmi 4A in this regard. The 4A comes with a 3120mAh battery while the Redmi 4 packs a chunkier 4100mAh battery. This is why perhaps the Redmi 4A costs Rs 1000 less than the Redmi 4.

Processor

Redmi 4A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset while the Redmi 4 features a Qualcomm 435 SoC. It should be noted that the Redmi 4 scores a point over the Redmi 4A when it comes to handling daily tasks with ease.

Connectivity

Both Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 smartphones support VoLTE connectivity and support Reliance Jio as well.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999 while the Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6,999 for 16GB of RAM variant. The 32GB and 64GB versions are also available.

Verdict

Though both Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are budget offerings from Chinese tech major Xiaomi but, the Redmi 4 is a slightly better choice with a bigger battery life, great looks (metal body) and overall performance.