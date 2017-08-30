Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage Announced at Rs 6,999

Xioami has now announced another variant of their most pocket-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 4A, and this one comes with a larger memory. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which earlier used to house a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal storage, will now offer a step-up option of a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, at a price difference of Rs 1000 than the lower memory model. The new Redmi 4A model will be first available in a flash sale scheduled for August 31, 12 pm, at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be made available on the official Xiaomi India, Amazon India and Flipkart website, in addition to Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall and Xiaomi's official offline retail stores - Mi Homes.Apart from a larger memory, the rest of the specifications of the smartphone will remain the same. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by a 64-bit 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It offers a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) rear camera with LED Flash along with a 5-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi, however, hasn’t provided a fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 4A and the device is backed by a 3,120mAh battery. The device will be available in three colour options-- Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold.