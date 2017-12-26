Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM Variant Now Available Offline For Rs 7,499

Last month Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched Redmi 5A in India. The device comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants for Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. Redmi 5A was initially made exclusively available on Flipkart, company's official website and Mi Homes. But the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant will also be available in offline stores and will price Rs 500 more than the online price of the phone. Until now, the Redmi 5A was only sold in flash sales via online medium.In terms of specifications, Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The phone comes with a 2+1 card slot that supports simultaneous use of two 4G nano-SIM cards and a microSD card up to 128GB. Redmi 5A houses a 3000mAh long-lasting battery and comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.The lower storage variant carries a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 5,999. Its counterpart, that costs Rs 6,999, carries a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a metallic matte finish and is available in three colours: Dark grey, Gold and Rose gold.Key features of Redmi 5A:- 5 inch HD display- 5MP front camera- f/2.0 aperture- Smart and pro beautify- 13MP rear camera- f/2.2 aperture- 5-element lens- PDAF- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Quad-core, max 1.4GHz)- 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB + 32GB internal storage variants- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot (expandable upto 128GB)- 3000mAh high-capacity battery- Dimensions: 140 × 70.1 × 8.35mm