Xiaomi Redmi 5A to go on Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone the Redmi 5A is all set to go on sale today, starting at 12PM on Flipkart and Mi.com. The successor to Redmi 4A, 5A comes with a starting price tag of Rs 5,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes in two variants, 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM, for Rs 5,999 and the 32GB storage with 3GB of RAM for Rs 6,999.According to the updates, the manufacturer will be selling the first five million units at a discount of Rs 1,000. Apart from this discount, Flipkart is also giving additional 5% discount to Axis bank Buzz credit card holders.As for its specifications, Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The phone comes with a 2+1 card slot that supports simultaneous use of two 4G nano-SIM cards and a microSD card up to 128GB. Redmi 5A houses a 3000mAh long-lasting battery and comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and a f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.Key features of Redmi 5A:- 5 inch HD display- 5MP front camera- f/2.0 aperture- Smart and pro beautify- 13MP rear camera- f/2.2 aperture- 5-element lens- PDAF- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Quad-core, max 1.4GHz)- 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB + 32GB internal storage variants- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot (expandable upto 128GB)- 3000mAh high-capacity battery- Dimensions: 140 × 70.1 × 8.35mm