Xiaomi Redmi 5A With MIUI 9 Launched; to Deliver 8-Day Battery Life

Xiaomi has launched an upgraded version of its entry-level smartphone – the Redmi 4A. The newly unveiled Redmi 5A sports a metal-like matte texture and comes with little design tweaks like rounded corners and a lighter build metal, bringing the overall weight of the smartphone to just 137 grams. The Redmi 5A has been announced at a price of CNY 599 (~Rs 5,900) and will be available for purchase in China starting Monday through e-commerce websites, including Xiaomi’s official website.As for its specifications, the Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD display with 720x1280 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and carries a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 topped with MIUI 9 and draws its juice from a 3,000 mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a 3G/ 4G VoLTE, GPRS/ EDGE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Micro-USB. The smartphone carries a hybrid SIM slot.In terms of optics, the Redmi 5A comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and features like burst mode, HDR mode, panorama mode and more. The selfie shooter comes with a 5-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.The smartphone is not a big upgrade from its predecessor – the Redmi 4A and in some features, has even been downgraded, like the battery. Although Xiaomi still claims that the smartphone will be able to deliver 8 days of battery backup. Surprisingly, just like the Redmi 4A, even the Redmi 5A skips out on a fingerprint sensor, a feature that is a must-have in smartphones these days.