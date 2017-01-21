Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?

Xiaomi's first device for the year 2017 goes on sale on 23rd January 2017. The smartphone has already made waves in India and will be available in three different variants.

The Redmi Note 4 has a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM version. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999, and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999. So, which version should you buy?

The Xioami Redmi Note 4 is a very potent smartphone that sports a unibody metal design along with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The device packs in a massive 4,100 mAh battery which is brilliant and the battery management on the device makes it lasts easily for a day and a half for an average user.

All is supported by three RAM versions of 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. Now it's just common sense that if you are a power user the 4GB RAM version makes sense here. It's priced at Rs 12,999 which is quite a lucrative price for a powerful smartphone in India.

Here's the Catch

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs on Android Marshmallow operating system. On top of the Android operating system, you get Xiaomi's own MIUI 8 bloatware UI. This is intuitive for a user but it also uses up a lot of RAM on the device.

We have tested the 4GB RAM version of the Redmi Note 4 and in standby mode, with no apps running in the background the phone eats up easily 1.9 GB RAM out of the 4GB RAM available. This leaves you with an effective usable RAM of just 2.1GB on the device for operation.

When we opened 8 stock apps (Dialer, Messages, Facebook, Google Maps, Browser, Themes, Camera and Gallery) on the device the RAM available for use reduced to 1.8 GB with apps running in the background. So, the RAM management system on the device is pretty effective even if you have some apps opened in the background.

This was tested out with all the connectivity functions switched on on the device like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Cellular reception. The MIUI 8 is on a lighter side of power usage than what we have seen with MIUI 7 in the past. For a 3GB RAM version, it will use up about 900 MB of RAM on the device, still giving you about 1.1 GB of RAM available for you to work on your phone.

Who should buy what?

Users who work with minimal apps and have very little usage on a smartphone like checking mails, clicking images and posting stuff on social media. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM for Rs 9,999 is a fantastic bet.

Moderate users who like to do more with their smartphone like image editing, light gaming, recording videos, making video calls on skype, Facebook Live etc. the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999 would be more than sufficient for them.

Heavy users who like to edit videos and images, play heavy graphic games like Dead Trigger, Asphalt or Real Racing, or they are used to tinker around with the device in terms of customisation or even Flashing, the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 that costs Rs 12,999 will satisfy their needs.