Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: All You Need to Know Including Price, Before Jan 19 India Launch

Xiaomi after having a good 2016 run in the Indian smartphone market is all st to launch their first smartphone for the country on January 19.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launch date has been set by the company for January 19, 2017. The smartphone is the successor to the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. Here's all you need to know about the phone before its launch.

Display & Design

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass. The phone will weigh between 160-165 grams and will sport a metal body and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Processor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and will come in three different RAM options and two different storage variants. The RAM on offer will be 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. Storage variants might include 32GB and 64 GB. There will also be 4G LTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support with a hybrid SIM tray. Memory expandable on the phone will be 128 GB.

Cameras

The Xioami Redmi Note 4 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide angle camera with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies the device will come with a 5-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera.

Battery

The Redmi Note 4 is also expected to sport a 4100mAh Li-Polymer battery with fast charging support. The battery is non-removable.

Operating System

The device will run on Xiaomi's MIUI 8 bloatware that's loaded on top of Android Marshmallow operating system.

Price

Xiaomi's known for launching quality smartphones at an affordable price. The Xioami Redmi Note 3 was launched in India at Rs 9,999 for the 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM) version and Rs 11,999 for the 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) variant. According to sources, the company is planning to launch the Xioami Redmi Note 4 at a similar pricing in India.

Our best guess is this:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

2GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 9,999

3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 11,999

4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM: Rs 14,999

What do you think? Tell in the comments section. Also, watch this space for the Review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.