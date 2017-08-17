Tech
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Catches Fire Again; User Injured in AP: Report

Bhavana Suryakiran sustained minor burn injuries on his thigh as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone he was carrying in his trouser pocket caught fire in Andhra Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2017, 1:17 PM IST
Redmi Note 4 Catches Fire, User Injured in Andhra Pradesh: Reports (photo for representation, image: News18)
A Xiaomi Redmi note 4 phone suddenly caught fire, injuring its user in Andhra Pradesh. Bhavana Suryakiran sustained minor burn injuries on his thigh as the phone he was carrying in his trouser pocket caught fire. The incident occurred in Ravulapalem town in East Godavari district on August 14.

Suryakiran, a small trader, was riding his motorbike when the phone caught fire. He told a Telugu television channel that by the time he stopped the motorcycle, pulled out and threw away the handset, he had sustained the burn injury.

He claimed that he purchased the phone around 20 days ago. He said he would approach the court to claim compensation.

