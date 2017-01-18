Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 To Launch Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi's all set to launch their first product for the year 2017, the much-awaited successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 - the Redmi Note 4. The company's twitter handles has been buzzing with what to expect from the next Redmi device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is launching in India on January 19, 2017 (Thursday) at an event in New Delhi. You can watch the launch event on Facebook Live here.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass. The phone will weigh between 160-165 grams and will sport a metal body and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and will come in three different RAM options and two different storage variants. The RAM on offer will be 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. Storage variants might include 32GB and 64 GB. There will also be 4G LTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support with a hybrid SIM tray. Memory expandable on the phone will be 128 GB.

The Xioami Redmi Note 4 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide angle camera with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies the device will come with a 5-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera.

The company is expected to launch three versions of the phone and the pricing could be similar to what the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 had to offer when it launched.

Our best guess is this:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

2GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 9,999

3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 11,999

4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM: Rs 14,999