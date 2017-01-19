Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched at Rs 9,999: Here is All You Need to Know
News18.com | January 19, 2017, 12:37 PM IST
Event Highlights
Xiaomi is all set to launch their first product for the year 2017, the much-awaited successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 - the Redmi Note 4. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is launching in India on January 19, at an event in New Delhi.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass. The phone will weigh between 160-165 grams and will sport a metal body and a fingerprint sensor at the back.
The Redmi Note 4 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting January 23 on open sales.
Jan 19, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 will be available starting from January 23 on Flipkart exclusively. No prior registrations required.
Jan 19, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Thank you guys for joining us. The live event ends.
Jan 19, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999
The 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version costs Rs 10,999
The 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM version costs Rs 9,999
All of them support expandable storage of up to 128GB.
Jan 19, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8.
Jan 19, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 is also made in India, claims Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra.
Jan 19, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Its a 4G dual SIM phone and comes with a hybrid SIM card slot.
Jan 19, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
There is a fingerprint scanner at the back and doubles up as a selfie clicker.
Jan 19, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD, fully laminated display with reading mode.
Jan 19, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
There is 5MP front camera.
Jan 19, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF.
Jan 19, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 4 offers better life than iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 4 lasts 70% longer than both the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL.
Jan 19, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Redmi Note 4 offers better battery life than the older Redmi Note 3. It lasts 25% longer.
Jan 19, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC.
Jan 19, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Hugo Barra reveals the new Redmi Note 4.
Jan 19, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)
The new Redmi Note 4 will come in three colour options. The Black colour option will be available immediately.
Jan 19, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)
USB port, fingerprint scanner, 2.5D class and more on the new Redmi Note 4.
Jan 19, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
If you were not happy with the sound of the older Redmi Note 3 then the new Redmi Note 4 might please you.
Jan 19, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 features a metal body with 8.45mm thickness and better antenna functionality.
Jan 19, 2017 11:55 am (IST)
The Redmi Note 4 is my favourite Mi smartphone ever: Barra
Jan 19, 2017 11:54 am (IST)
The earlier Redmi Note 3 was a game changer: Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra
Jan 19, 2017 11:52 am (IST)
Finally! The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launch event starts. Hugo Barra takes the centre stage.
Jan 19, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
We are still waiting for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 event (scheduled for 11:30 AM) to start.
Jan 19, 2017 11:42 am (IST)
WHAT IS EXPECTED?
