Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched at Rs 9,999: Here is All You Need to Know

Xiaomi is all set to launch their first product for the year 2017, the much-awaited successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 - the Redmi Note 4. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is launching in India on January 19, at an event in New Delhi.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass. The phone will weigh between 160-165 grams and will sport a metal body and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Here are the live updates: