Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Colour to Go on Sale Today

The matte black variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was launched in January, will go on sale for the first time today (March 1).

Redmi India had made the announcement on Twitter that the black colour variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and Xiaomi's own platform Mi.com beginning 12 noon today.

Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 - BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours! pic.twitter.com/eCnemR558n — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 21, 2017

In a first ever, Xiaomi had promised a new matte black colour variant for the Redmi Note 4 at the time of its launch in January. Only the gold and grey colour options of the Redmi Note 4 were on sale until now.

Redmi Note 4 Specifications

The Redmi Note 4 is a mid-budget offering from Xiaomi and successor to company’s hugely popular Redmi Note 3. The phone starts retailing at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

The 3GB RAM version with 32GB storage variant of the Note 4 is available at Rs 10,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage version is the costliest at Rs 12,999.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a complete 2.5D arc glass design atop. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 5MP camera on the front.

Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports an all-metal unibody design. This time Xiaomi has included bottom-firing speakers on the Note, though.

The device runs on MIUI 8 beta based on Android 6 Marshmallow, and a Nougat beta update has been promised to users.

A big 4,100 mAh battery is the Redmi Note 4's main USP, which according to company lasts at least 25 per

cent longer than the previous Redmi Note 3.