Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Officially Launched in India At a Starting Price of Rs 9,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Xiaomi global vice-president Hugo Barra on January 19 officially launched the Redmi Note 4 in India at a media event in New Delhi. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting Monday in an open sale and hence no prior registrations are required.
Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched at Rs 9,999: Here is All You Need to Know
Xiaomi has opted for an all-metal chassis in the Redmi Note 4. The aluminium body and chamfered edges at the rear along with a 2.5D-curved glass at the front make the device look premium.
Xiaomi has for the first time launched an all-black colour variant in the Redmi Note series, which looks incredible.
The black variant would start retailing at a later date, though.
The Indian version is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 625 SoC, will feature a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, and 64GB storage, with a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 4100mAh battery.
On the software front, the Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. A Nougat preview is already in testing and will be pushed out soon, Hugo Barra said.
The full specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are as follows:
5.5 FHD display
MIUI 8 (Android)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
Adreno 506 GPU
RAM/ROM options- 2GB/ 32GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB
13MP rear camera
5MP front camera
4,100mAh battery
VoLTE support
Fingerprint scanner
Prices:
2GB/ 32GB- Rs 9,999
3GB/32GB- Rs 10,999
4GB/64GB- Rs 12,999
