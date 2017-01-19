»
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Officially Launched in India At a Starting Price of Rs 9,999

First published: January 19, 2017, 12:39 PM IST | Updated: 58 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Xiaomi global vice-president Hugo Barra on January 19 officially launched the Redmi Note 4 in India at a media event in New Delhi. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting Monday in an open sale and hence no prior registrations are required.

Xiaomi has opted for an all-metal chassis in the Redmi Note 4. The aluminium body and chamfered edges at the rear along with a 2.5D-curved glass at the front make the device look premium.

Xiaomi has for the first time launched an all-black colour variant in the Redmi Note series, which looks incredible.

The black variant would start retailing at a later date, though.

The Indian version is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 625 SoC, will feature a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, and 64GB storage, with a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 4100mAh battery.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. A Nougat preview is already in testing and will be pushed out soon, Hugo Barra said.

The full specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are as follows:

5.5 FHD display
MIUI 8 (Android)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC
Adreno 506 GPU
RAM/ROM options- 2GB/ 32GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB
13MP rear camera
5MP front camera
4,100mAh battery
VoLTE support
Fingerprint scanner

Prices

2GB/ 32GB- Rs 9,999
3GB/32GB- Rs 10,999
4GB/64GB- Rs 12,999

