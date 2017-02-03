Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Went On Sale Today; Here's All You Need to Know

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 4, which is a successor to the popular Redmi Note 3 will go on sale in India today (February 3). It is pertinent to note that the smartphone will be on sale on Mi.com and not on e-Commerce site Flipkart.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review With Video: The Darth Maul Phone at Rs 9,999

This also marks the first sale of the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variant in the country priced at Rs 9,999.

Don't miss: Asus Zenfone 3S Max Review: Battery Powerhouse With Stylish Looks

Xiaomi's much-anticipated smartphone the Redmi Note 4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM version two weeks ago.

The Redmi Note 4 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999 and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999.

Read more: Uber: We Believe UberPOOL is Within Law

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a metal uni-body design with 151 x 76 x 8.3mm dimensions and weighs 165 gram.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) and is topped with 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. It supports dual-SIM (Micro+Nano).

The rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with phase detection autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, along with dual-tone LED flash. The front snapper sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration.