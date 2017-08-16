Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Sale Today on Flipkart, Mi.com With Exchange Offers, Cashback

Xiaomi recently announced its Redmi Note 4 to have broken a long-held record of the most selling smartphone in India, previously held by a Samsung smartphone. Redmi Note 4 became the highest selling smartphone in the Q1 as well as Q2 of 2017. To mark this achievement, Xiaomi also indulged in a charity act by creating the world’s largest grain mosaic art, proceedings from which were used to feed a Million people across the country. Today, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is up for sale again, on the official Xiaomi India website as well as on the E-commerce website – Flipkart.The Flipkart sale starts at 12 pm and offers Rs 1000 off over regular exchange value, along with exchange offers of up to Rs 12,000 on the smartphone. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering a Buyback guarantee on the smartphone, valid for one year, and promises a Rs 5,200 exchange value. Mi.com, on the other hand, is offering a 12-months Hungama music subscription free with the smartphone, along with a Rs 500 cash back on using CITI bank Credit card for purchase. 10 percent ‘Supercash’ will also be rewarded to buyers who pay through Mobikwik.Xiaomi has recently released the developer’s edition of its MIUI9 for the Redmi Note 4. Specifications of the Redmi Note 4 include a 5.5-inch FullHD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. The smartphone carries a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on a 4,100 mAh battery and comes with VoLTE support and a fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants - 2GB/ 32GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB storage options, which are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.