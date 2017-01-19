Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review: The Darth Maul Phone at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi's much-anticipated smartphone the Redmi Note 4 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM version. The Redmi Note 4 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999 and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999.

This is Xiaomi's first offering in the Indian market for the year 2017 and is a successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3. Here's our review of the top of the line Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant.

What's Cool?

Just like its predecessor the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a metal uni-body design with 151 x 76 x 8.3mm dimensions. It's easy to grip and carry and does not feel overly big at all. At 165 grams the smartphone is easy to pocket. The polished antenna line on the smartphone adds to the character of the phone and gives it a premium appeal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright crisp and soothing to the eyes. The reading mode on the display works like a dream and does not stress your eyes at all. Xiaomi's also used a 2.5D glass with round edges on the display, this has also helped Xiaomi to keep the bezels on the phone super thin and offer a good screen to body ratio on the device.

There is no dearth of power as well on the Redmi Note 4 as unlike its Chinese version, the Indian market device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone that we have tested had 4GB RAM on offer with 64 GB of internal storage. This phone can handle anything that you can think of doing with this phone. It offers great multitasking, and the Adreno 506 GPU makes sure that you always get top notch graphics and speed while gaming.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 works on the Android Marshmallow operating system with Xiaomi's own MIUI 8. The MIUI 8 now offers stability and ease of use for users with nifty little features for users.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 4 packs a punch with a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 lens. The phone offers a 5-piece, 77-degree wide-angle lens that can capture some great details in images and also offers Phase Detection Auto Focus for quick in-focus shots. The images come out crisp and offer a lot of detailing. Low light imaging on the Redmi Note 4 is also improved vis-a-vis the Redmi Note 3.

The device offers dual-SIM connectivity and 4G LTE support. Overall the package on offer here by Xiaomi is brilliant and has set a benchmark for affordable phones in India. For security, there is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device that works well and can also work as a physical key to click selfies and images on the go.

The 4100 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 4 is brilliant and the battery management on the device makes it lasts easily for a day and a half for an average user. The legacy of long-lasting battery that we saw on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and the 3S Prime is continued to the T on the Redmi Note 4.

What's Not So Cool?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers dual-SIM connectivity but comes with a hybrid SIM slot. This leaves you with an option of either using two SIM cards and no memory card or just one SIM card and an expandable memory card at any given time. For some, this might be a hassle.

The 5-megapixel,f/2.0, fixed focus front camera on the Redmi Note 4 offers some good selfies, but it does not impress at all in low-light situations. But then you can't get everything in a phone that's so sweetly priced in the market.

Competitors

The Xioami Redmi Note 4 will face a tough competition from a phone that is launching next week. The Honor 6X from Huawei's sub-brand Honor. The Honor 6X is expected to be priced almost similar to what the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has to offer and it offers better camera capabilities than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Watch this space for the comparison review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X.

Verdict

Just like Darth Maul who's a deadly and agile Sith Lord, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a phone that instils fear among other companies who compete in the affordable smartphone space. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a formidable warrior in this space and a worthy successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3.

Xiaomi's started the year on a high note with its Redmi Note 4. This phone has all that takes to be the affordable phone king in 2017. If you are looking to buy a complete budget smartphone then the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 just cannot be missed as the force is strong with this one.