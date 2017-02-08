Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale Causes Flipkart Website to Crash

Flipkart website reportedly crashed at 12 noon during the sale of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 today. This brings back memories of the first time when Xiaomi had entered India with its Mi 3 and had hosted the flash sale on Flipkart.

The sale which lasted for a few minutes literally saw Redmi Note 4 units flying off the shelf. While the actual sales figures are yet to be revealed by Xiaomi, the device went out of stock within 10 minutes.

Xiaomi's much-anticipated smartphone the Redmi Note 4 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM version.

The Redmi Note 4 also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999 and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a metal uni-body design with 151 x 76 x 8.3mm dimensions and weighs 165 gram.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display (1080x1920 pixels) and is topped with 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a 401ppi pixel density. It supports dual-SIM (Micro+Nano).

The rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, along with dual-tone LED flash. The front snapper sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens.