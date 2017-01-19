Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to be More Easily Available Than Redmi Note 3 on Flipkart

Xiaomi took the smartphone industry by storm with the launch of its Redmi Note 4 starting at Rs 9,999 on Wednesday.

Having features like 2.5D glass, Snapdragon 625 processor with FinFET technology, 4100mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, the smartphone is set to give a serious wake-up call to all the budget segment smartphones post its availability on Monday.

With orders set to line up for the Redmi Note 4 as soon as it launches exclusively on Flipkart, the only doubt left for the buyer is whether the phone will be available or not.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was launched in March 2016 in a flash sale and went all out within seconds. Nothing less is expected from Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the question looms whether the production quantity will be able to match the huge demand for the smartphone.

Commenting on this, Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager, Mi India, says, “We have kept in mind, the huge demand for the smartphone and have accordingly increased our production. As far as I can remember, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was sold out within seconds every time there was a flash sale. This happened till June. Comparatively, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be more easily available.”

This must be the reason for the open sale of Redmi note 4 as this time, there are no registrations required. Though even the open sale may not be able to guarantee if the consumer demand for the smartphone will be met.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review: The Darth Maul Phone at a Price of Rs 9,999

Watch video: ">FB live review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4