Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale at 12 PM in India Today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi started 2017 with the launch of Redmi Note 4, a successor to the massively popular Redmi Note 3. The Redmi Note 4 grabbed attention when it was launched at the same price as its predecessor, but with improved specifications and features.

The smartphone is up for grabs online via flash sales held at different times. Good news for Redmi Note 4 fans is that the smartphone is up for grabs in yet another flash sale at 12 pm today. The device will be available on Mi.com and e-commerce site Flipkart.

The three different variants of Redmi Note 4 up for sale are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 for 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM versions respectively. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The company has used a 2.5D glass with round edges on the display.