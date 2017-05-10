Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go On Sale Today: All You Need To Know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm. The phone was launched in India in January at starting price of Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants – the 2GB RAM/32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 12,999.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Upgrade to Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3S Prime To Launch on May 16

The phone is available in 4 colours – Matte Black, Gold, Grey and Silver.

The device has a 5.5 inch display and runs MIUI 8 which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide angle camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies, the device comes with a 5-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera.

The phone comes with a non-removable 4100 mAh battery with fast charging support for long lasting performance.

Don't Miss: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review With Video: The Darth Maul Phone at Rs 9,999