Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to launch on January 19: Will it be Priced at Rs 9,000?

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India on January 19. The company has sent media invites for the launch event of the same. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in China in August 2016.

Previously, Xiaomi had claimed that it sold more than 2.3 million Redmi Note 3 devices in the country. As per International Data Corporation (IDC), the device was the most successful on the online channels.

The Indian version on the Note 4 is likely to come with Snapdragon 625 as Xiaomi has been banned from selling MediaTek-based devices in the country.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch FullHD display with 1080p resolution and 2.5D curved glass. Just like its predecessor - the Redmi Note 3 - the upcoming smartphone will also have different RAM versions.

A report also suggests that the phone is expected to come in 4GB RAM variant too.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to be priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.