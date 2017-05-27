Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs Honor 6X: Which One is Better?

Consumers have seen some really good Android smartphones since the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have entered India. Many smartphones have been already launched in 2017 with the sub-Rs 15K segment being the most competitive in the Indian market.

It might get difficult for you to track all the phones when you actually want to buy one. Here is a detailed comparison of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the Honor 6X and their reviews.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Price: Starts at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi's started the year on a high note with its Redmi Note 4, which became pretty popular too. This phone has all that takes to be the affordable phone with high performance in 2017. If you are looking to buy a complete budget smartphone then the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 just cannot be missed.

Honor 6X

Price: Starts at Rs 12,999

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 6X in India in two variants. One comes with a 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory version for Rs 12,999 and another one is priced at Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

One of the key USP's of the Honor 6X is its dual-camera setup at the back. The device comes with two primary cameras, one is a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing images and there is another 2-megapixel sensor for adding depth effect to the images.

This helps the Honor 6X to click images with a bokeh effect something similar to what you get on the Honor 8 and the Huawei P9.

