Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Huawei Honor 6X: Which One to Look Out For?

Huawei's e-brand Honor is set to launch its first smartphone for 2017 - the Honor 6X next week that would compete head-on with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is launching in New Delhi tomorrow (Thursday, January 19).

Honor 6X was launched at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 6.

Read more: Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Offering 4GB Data for The Price of 1GB and More

With both the smartphones expected to be priced under the fiercely-competitive Rs 15,000 segment, we bring you a detailed break down for you.

Display

Honor 6X has a 5.5 inch full HD display with a 1920 X 1080 resolution while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with 2.5D glass.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 To Launch Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Camera

The Huawei Honor 6X has a dual-lens rear camera and one has a 12-megapixel count and another has a two-megapixel count. The dual-lens helps it capture more light and details when you are clicking pictures. There are various modes on the camera app of Honor 6X, very similar to what you get on the Huawei Honor 8.

Read more: Panasonic P77 Review: Looks Good, But Offers Nothing Special

The Xioami Redmi Note 4, meanwhile, is expected to come with a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide-angle camera along with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies the device is likely to come with a five-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera.

Processor and memory

The upcoming Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor. The Indian version, however, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and is likely to come in three different RAM options and two different storage variants. Memory expandable on the Note 4 will be 128 GB.

Read more: Moto M Silver With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Available For as Low as Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

The Honor 6X is powered by its own octa-core Kirin 655 processor and its memory can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

Battery

The Honor 6X's USP is also its big 4000 mAh battery. It easily lasts two days with heavy to average usage. The smartphone also features an integrated power management system as well that helps you utilise the battery and the performance of the phone as per your requirement.

The Redmi Note 4 is expected to be powered by a non-removable 4,100mAh battery.

Price

Honor 6X 3GB/32GB memory variant was launched for RMB 999, which roughly translates into Rs 9,700 while the 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X was launched for RMB 1,299 or around Rs 12,700.

Xiaomi will launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 4 in India tomorrow and it is expected that the smartphone will start retailing at Rs 9,999 for a 2GB RAM variant. The 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version is likely to be priced Rs 11,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant of Redmi Note 4 is expected to cost Rs 14,999.