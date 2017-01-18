Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo P2 vs Honor 6X vs Vivo V5 Plus: All You Need to Know

Chinese smartphone majors in India—Lenovo, Honor, Vivo and Xiaomi—is all set to take charge of the smartphone market in 2017 with new launches starting right from January itself. While Lenovo was the first to enter the market in 2017 with its P2 smartphone, Xiaomi will launch its budget Redmi Note 4 on January 19 followed by the Vivo V5 Plus launch on January 23 and Honor 6X on January 24.

So, if you planning to buy a new Android smartphone, it is advisable that you at least wait till end of January 24, to know about all the new entrants and make a wise buying decision.

Lenovo P2

The Lenovo P2 is an improved version of the older Lenovo P1 which also boasted of superior battery life. While the Lenovo P2 features a new design, the device looks very similar to the newer Z2 Plus. Lenovo has paid minute attention in making the P2 an all-rounder, however, the camera is not the best for the price.

The Lenovo P2 is available in two RAM versions- 3GB RAM for Rs 16,999 and 4GB RAM for Rs 17,999 on Flipkart.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi is all set to launch their first product for 2017, the much-awaited successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 - the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is launching in India on January 19 (Thursday) at an event in New Delhi.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and will come in three different RAM options and two different storage variants. The RAM on offer will be 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. Storage variants might include 32GB and 64 GB. There will also be 4G LTE connectivity along with dual-SIM support with a hybrid SIM tray. Memory expandable on the phone will be 128 GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel, f/2.0 77-degree wide angle camera with phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and dual-tone flash. For selfies the device will come with a 5-megapixel, f/2.0 fixed focus camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 expected prices are:

2GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 9,999

3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM: Rs 11,999

4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM: Rs 14,999

Huawei Honor 6X

Honor has been planning this for long and now they have set a date for the launch of Honor 6X in India. The phone will launch in India on January 24 and is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

The brand had recently launched its Honor 6X with dual cameras at the back in China. The Honor 6X 3GB/ 32GB memory variant was launched for RMB 999 which roughly translates to Rs 9,700. The 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 6X costs RMB 1,299 or around Rs 12,700.

The Honor 6X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12MP and 2MP sensors and in the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Vivo V5 Plus

Vivo will launch its V5 Plus with dual-front cameras in India on January 23. The device is expected to be priced around Rs 27,500.

The Vivo V5 Plus runs Android Marshmallow and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 256GB.

There is a 16MP rear camera with LED Flash along with dual-lens in the front (20MP + 8MP). The device is powered by a 3,160mAh battery and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display.