Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 VS Redmi Note 3: Here is What is New at The Same Price of Rs 9,999

Xiaomi has launched its much awaited Redmi Note 4 at the very same price as the Redmi Note 3. This comes as a killing blow to the predecessor owing to the improved specifications in comparison.

Here is how much improvement the Redmi Note 4 holds:

Design

The Redmi Note 3 was designed in exactly the manner to beat its competition in the market. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a refined version of that. While both the smartphones come in a uni-bodied metal design, there are some noticeable differences among them.

For starters, the Redmi Note 4 is chamfered from the edges so in order to reduce the anticipated thickness of the phone. The Redmi Note 3 in comparison, was straight bodied and felt a bit thicker to hold.

Some users complained about the speakers at the back of Redmi Note 3 being 'not of much use' when the phone was kept on a soft surface. Xiaomi shifted the speakers to the bottom of the smartphone in Redmi Note 4, so as to eliminate such problems.

The antenna bands in the Redmi Note 4 are highlighted by an aluminium strip. This makes the phone much more pleasing to look at.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 bets big on design.

(Image: Mi India)

Display

Both the phones sport a 5.5 inch HD display screen. The Redmi Note 4, however, comes with a 2.5D curved glass giving it an edge of elegance over Redmi Note 3.

No other big changes are to be seen in this segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Display.

(Image: News18.com)

Battery

Xiaomi has outdone itself with the Redmi Note 4. This is clear from the battery life that the smartphone has to offer.

With a 4050 mAh battery, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 played big on its battery power last year as it offered longer battery life than most of its competitors.

Redmi Note 4 goes a step further with a 4100 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, delivers a 25 percent longer battery life.

Processor

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 deploys Snapdragon 625 processor with FinFET technology. As compared to Redmi Note 3’s Snapdragon 650 processor, the Note 4 will be able to deliver 25 percent more battery power.

The difference lies between the 14 nm transistors used in Redmi Note 4 and the 28 nm transistors used in Redmi Note 3. As the company claims, the 14 nm transistors also prevent current leakage within the chipset, due to the FinFET technology.

Camera

Hugo Barra names ‘Camera’ as their biggest area of improvement in Redmi Note 4. Redmi Note 4 features a 13-megapixel camera with CMOS sensor. This gives it a 25 percent larger pixel area than Redmi Note 3’s 16-megapixel camera.

To stress on this, the company also showed some comparison pictures clicked from both the phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 camera.

(Image: News18.com)

Storage

Redmi Note 4 comes in 3 variants of 2GB RAM with 32GB internal memory up to 4GB RAM with 64GB flash memory.

Mi India has increased the total internal memory for the smartphone, though both the phones have similar expandable storage up to 256GB.

In all context, the similar launch price of both the Redmi Notes pushes Redmi Note 3 towards its demise.

Yet, looking at the specifications, there are no doubts that Xiaomi Redmi Note legacy will be continued by the Redmi Note 4.

