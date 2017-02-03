Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs ZTE Blade A2 Plus: Which One Should You Buy

ZTE Blade A2 Plus on February 3 joined the league of big battery smartphones to compete with the likes of the recently-launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, and the Asus Zenfone 3S Max (Which will launch on February 7). Despite being one of the early Chinese entrants in India, the company is still struggling to gain a foothold in the market.

Read more: Moto M Grey Colour to Go on Sale From Monday, to be Available for Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

ZTE Blade A2 Plus competes head-on with the Redmi Note 4 in this fiercely-competitive price segment.

Read more: Asus Zenfone 3S Max Review: Battery Powerhouse With Stylish Looks

Will it be worth spending your money on; here is our detailed break-down for you.

Read more: ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 5,000 mAh Battery Launched For Rs 11,999

ZTE Blade A2 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D display along with a 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and an 8MP front camera with screen flash. The phone will be available with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory with support for expandable memory of up to 128GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and costs Rs 12,999, and a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM version at Rs 10,999.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review With Video: The Darth Maul Phone at Rs 9,999

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus is powered by a 1.5 GHz 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor with Mali T860 GPU and runs Android Lollipop operating system. The Redmi Note 4, meanwhile, has a better and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with Android Marshmallow OS. On top of the Android operating system, you get Xiaomi's own MIUI 8 bloatware UI.

The Blade A2 Plus is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. while the Redmi Note 4 packs in a massive 4,100 mAh battery which has better battery management and it lasts easily for a day and a half for an average user.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus costs Rs 11,999 and offers dual SIM with 4G support, weighs189 grams, and has a metal finish with a fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on the other hand has a full metal uni-body design with a curved back and has a fingerprint scanner at the rear too.