Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Revealed: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X phablet is likely to launch today and a new green colour has been spotted ahead of its unveiling.

The alleged images of the Redmi Note 4X had surfaced yesterday and showed the smartphones face down in black and green colour variants.

According to Playfuldroid, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4X will feature a seemingly similar design as the current Redmi Note 4 except for slightly beefed up specifications.

It is pertinent to note that the new green colour indeed looks good although it isn’t a common colour among smartphone makers.

The Redmi Note 4X is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor for the international market, although the one destined for the Chinese consumers is likely to keep the MediaTek Helio X20 from the original Redmi Note 4.

In China the Note 4X could be launched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.