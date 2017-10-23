Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Spotted on TENAA With 18:9 Display, Single Camera Setup

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has reportedly been spotted on China’s certification website – TENAA, further strengthening the speculations of the smartphone’s release soon. The successor to Xiaomi’s top-selling smartphone boasts of impressive hardware and specifications including an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels, as per the latest leaks. Such leaks around the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone have been doing the rounds on the Internet since long and reiterating the same, the recent leaks also reveal a single lens camera setup, along with the recently launched mid-range processor by Qualcomm, to be featured on the smartphone.Cumulating all the leaks around the Redmi Note 5, the smartphone is expected to carry a single lens camera setup (with speculations of a dual-lens camera setup variant as well), a near bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a speculative FHD+ display quality, powered by the new Snapdragon 636 SoC that claims a 40 percent performance boost as compared to the previous Snapdragon 600 series processors.In case the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with the speculated specifications, the smartphone will surely boost Xiaomi’s already impressive sales figure in the country. For starters, the smartphone will be one of the very few budget offerings to carry an 18:9 bezel-less display, joining Micromax Canvas Infinity and LG Q6. Xiaomi India, which is a tad bit too close to Samsung’s position as the top smartphone seller in India has its budget Redmi series to thank for this feat. With Qualcomm providing major enhancements in its budget-segment processors, chances are that the budget smartphones OEMs like Xiaomi will now carry impressive new features like improved camera capabilities, FHD+ display and better CPU performance.