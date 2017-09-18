Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Gets 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A now has a stepped-up RAM and storage variant, along with an upgraded processor. The latest edition of the Redmi Note 5A comes with a Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new smartphone variant has been priced at CNY 1199 (~ Rs 12,000) and is available for purchase in China only.The Chinese smartphone company had launched the Redmi Note 5A earlier in August this year, as a successor to the Note series by Xiaomi. Earlier, the Redmi Note 5A was launched in two memory variants – a 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage variant powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC and a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant with Snapdragon 435 SoC. Another differentiating factor is the fingerprint sensor on the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants but is skipped from the 2GB one.Other features of the Redmi Note 5A include dual SIM, USB Type-C connectivity, microSD support for expandable storage, metal unibody design. The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs on a 3080 mAh battery. The optics on the Redmi Note 5A include a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel front snapper. It is available in three colour variants - Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold and Rose Gold.