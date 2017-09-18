Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Gets 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant

A new storage variant of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5A has been launched in China at a price of CNY 1199. Check out what the upgrades on the new variant are.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2017, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Gets 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A storage variant has been launched in China. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A now has a stepped-up RAM and storage variant, along with an upgraded processor. The latest edition of the Redmi Note 5A comes with a Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The new smartphone variant has been priced at CNY 1199 (~ Rs 12,000) and is available for purchase in China only.

The Chinese smartphone company had launched the Redmi Note 5A earlier in August this year, as a successor to the Note series by Xiaomi. Earlier, the Redmi Note 5A was launched in two memory variants – a 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage variant powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC and a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant with Snapdragon 435 SoC. Another differentiating factor is the fingerprint sensor on the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants but is skipped from the 2GB one.

Other features of the Redmi Note 5A include dual SIM, USB Type-C connectivity, microSD support for expandable storage, metal unibody design. The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display and runs on a 3080 mAh battery. The optics on the Redmi Note 5A include a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 16-megapixel front snapper. It is available in three colour variants - Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold and Rose Gold.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 | First Look | China's Reply To Apple iPhone X


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES