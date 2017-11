Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Look Video: Watch The Latest Budget Selfie Delight

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Y1 today as the first of its latest series of smartphones in India. The Redmi Y1 comes as a selfie-focused smartphone by Xiaomi and boasts of a 16-megapixel front camera along with LED Selfie-light for enhanced selfies. The budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The Redmi Y1 is a completely made-in-India device and will be available in a Dark Grey and a Gold colour variant.The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes in an Aluminium alloy mid-frame and sports a 5.5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The device is backed by a 3080 mAh battery and offers dual nano-SIM cards support along with a dedicated micro-SD slot.In terms of optics, the Redmi Y1 carries a 16-megapixel selfie lens with LED Selfie-light and a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF feature. The 153 grams smartphone comes in 153x76.2x7.7mmdimensions.