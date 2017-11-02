Xiaomi Redmi Y1 First Look Video: Watch The Latest Budget Selfie Delight
Catch the first look of the new Xiaomi Redmi Y1, a selfie-focused budget offering by Xiaomi. The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 with the first sale being held on November 8.
Xiaomi has launched Redmi Y1 today as the first of its latest series of smartphones in India. The Redmi Y1 comes as a selfie-focused smartphone by Xiaomi and boasts of a 16-megapixel front camera along with LED Selfie-light for enhanced selfies. The budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The Redmi Y1 is a completely made-in-India device and will be available in a Dark Grey and a Gold colour variant.
Specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes in an Aluminium alloy mid-frame and sports a 5.5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The device is backed by a 3080 mAh battery and offers dual nano-SIM cards support along with a dedicated micro-SD slot.
In terms of optics, the Redmi Y1 carries a 16-megapixel selfie lens with LED Selfie-light and a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF feature. The 153 grams smartphone comes in 153x76.2x7.7mm
dimensions.
