Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite With 16MP Selfie Camera Launched Starting at Rs 6,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 has been launched today as the first of a new Xiaomi series of smartphones in India. The Redmi Y1 also comes as the first selfie-centric smartphone by the Chinese company and boasts of a 16-megapixel front camera along with LED Selfie-light for enhanced selfies. The smartphone has been launched as a budget offering by Xiaomi, at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The Redmi Y1 is a completely made-in-India device and will be available in a Dark Grey and a Gold colour variant. In addition to the Redmi Y1, Xiaomi has also announced a step-down version of the smartphone as Redmi Y1 Lite, which comes at a price of Rs 6,999.The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes in an Aluminium alloy mid-frame and sports a 5.5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The device is backed by a 3080 mAh battery and offers dual nano-SIM cards support along with a dedicated micro-SD slot.In terms of optics, the Redmi Y1 carries a 16-megapixel selfie lens with LED Selfie-light and a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF feature. The 153 grams smartphone comes in 153x76.2x7.7mmdimensions.The Redmi Y1 Lite carries slightly different specifications than the Redmi Y1. It is powered by a lighter Snapdragon 425 SoC and carries a 2GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage. The rest of the specification of both the smartphones are same. The Redmi Y1 Lite will be available at a price of Rs 6,999.Both the Redmi Y1 smartphones will be available for sale starting 12 pm on November 8, 2017. Xiaomi has launched both the smartphones in partnership with Amazon India and in addition to the e-commerce website and Xiaomi's own Mi.com, the smartphones will be available across all offline partners of Xiaomi.Both the Xiaomi devices will be available coupled with a launch offer of 280GB of additional 4G data for idea users.In addition to the smartphone launch, Xiaomi has also announced an update to its own operating system, the MIUI 9.