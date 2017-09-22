Xiaomi Sells One Million Plus Smartphones Within 48 Hours of Festive Season Sales
As per Xiaomi, the company has sold more than one million smartphones in just two days of the festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart.
Xioami claims a record high sales in the two days of festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart. (Image: Xiaomi Inida)
Xiaomi today announced that it sold more than one million smartphones within 48 hours between 20 to 22 September. As per Xiaomi, the numbers come as a significant increase from last year’s festive sale celebrations when Xiaomi sold more than one million smartphones in 18 days. Xiaomi smartphones along with offers were made available across partner platforms Flipkart and Amazon during their respective festive sales. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 4 was the highest selling smartphone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale and that Xiaomi was the number 1 brand during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale in the mobile category during the first 48 hours. It further adds that eight of the top nine selling smartphones within the smartphone category of Amazon were Xiaomi products.
Also read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Bezel-Less Delight
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale began on September 21 and the partner sold more than 1.3 million smartphones in the first 20 hours and Redmi Note 4 was the top smartphone, contributing to the overall sales numbers. Amazon’s Great Indian Shopping Festival began on September 20 and Redmi 4, Mi Air Purifier 2, 10000mAH Mi Powerbank 2 and Mi Band - HRX edition were the number 1 products in their respective categories.
Xiaomi’s Mi Preferred Partner stores, Large Format Retail partners, Mi Home stores and mi.com also contributed significantly to this milestone. The offers will also be available across all offline partners, Mi Home stores and mi.com later
Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 | First Look | China's Reply To Apple iPhone X
