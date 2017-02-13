Xiaomi to Ditch Qualcomm, Make its Own Pinecone Processor

In what seems like Xiaomi has taken a cue from Apple, Samsung and Huawei, the Chinese tech giant is working on its own chipsets that would be named 'Pinecone'.

According to a report, Xiaomi may launch as soon as next month under a Xiaomi subsidiary named - Beijing Pinecone Electronics.

However, it is yet to be known whether Xiaomi intends to create a processor as powerful and capable of competing with the lines of Samsung's home-grown Exynos, Huawei's Kirin and Apple's AX chips.

Xiaomi had banked upon Qualcomm since a long time when it came to its choice of processors. However, in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding it, some firms are considering looking elsewhere for their chipset needs.

