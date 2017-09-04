Xiaomi Will Globally Launch a New Dual-Camera Phone On September 5 in India

As we had told you earlier that Xiaomi is all set to launch a new dual-camera smartphone in India tomorrow and it will not be the Xiaomi Mi5X or the Mi6, Manu Kumar Jain's tweet has confirmed that it's a new product altogether and will be a global one. In his tweet, he said that he's, excited about our Dual Camera Global launch tomorrow (September 5) by Xiaomi. Some reports suggest that this will be an altogether a new smartphone from the Chinese technology company for India. As teased the new Xiaomi phone will sport a dual-camera setup for users to enjoy things like bokeh effect imaging on a budget. Soon after Xiaomi announced the Mi 5X in China, the Xiaomi India fans were pumped up that this phone will make its way into the Indian market after Xiaomi started teasing a new dual-camera smartphone that they plan to launch on September 5.But, if Xiaomi is not launching the Mi 5X in India, that also does not mean that they will be bringing in the Xiaomi Mi 6 on September 5. Rumour mills suggest that this will be an all new smartphone in a budget that will compete with the likes of Motorola's recently launched Moto G5S Plus that sports a Dual-Camera setup and the CoolPad Cool Play 6 that was also launched last month. Xiaomi sure knows how to excite things up and keep its fans guessing. Watch this space to know what the new Xiaomi Dual-Camera smartphone will be all about.