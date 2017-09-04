Xiaomi Will Not Be Launching The Dual-Camera Xiaomi Mi 5X on September 5

For those of you who've thought that Xiaomi's going to launch the Mi 5X as their next smartphone on September 5, get ready to be disappointed. Xiaomi is not launching the much talked about dual-camera smartphone in India. Instead, some reports suggest that this will be an altogether a new smartphone from the Chinese technology company for India. As teased the new Xiaomi phone will sport a dual-camera setup for users to enjoy things like bokeh effect imaging on a budget. Soon after Xiaomi announced the Mi 5X in China, the Xiaomi India fans were pumped up that this phone will make its way into the Indian market after Xiaomi started teasing a new dual-camera smartphone that they plan to launch on September 5.The Xiaomi Mi 5X carries a similar dual camera setup as found in the Mi 6 i.e. a 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel setup with one being a wide-angle lens while the other a telephoto lens. The Mi 5X also comes with a full metal unibody design. It sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display that is protected by a 2.5D curved glass. The Mi 5X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It draws its juice from a 3,080 mAh battery. It carries a fingerprint scanner at the back and supports USB Type-C charging. The Mi 5X runs the latest Android Nougat. Xiaomi has said that they have used the same dual camera setup in the Mi 5X as in the MI 6. The Xiaomi Mi 5X was exclusively launched in China at a price of RMB 1,499 (~ Rs 14,000) and is available in three colours Black, Gold and Rose Gold.But, if Xiaomi is not launching the Mi 5X in India, that also does not mean that they will be bringing in the Xiaomi Mi 6 on September 5. Rumour mills suggest that this will be an all new smartphone in a budget that will compete with the likes of Motorola's recently launched Moto G5S Plus that sports a Dual-Camera setup and the CoolPad Cool Play 6 that was also launched last month. Xiaomi sure knows how to excite things up and keep its fans guessing. Watch this space to know what the new Xiaomi Dual-Camera smartphone will be all about.