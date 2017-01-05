XOLO Era 2X Unveiled

XOLO has officially unveiled its latest 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone Era 2X today for the Indian market.

Era 2X is XOLO’s first ever smartphone in Era series with a fingerprint sensor and comes in two variants of 2GB and 3GB RAM, priced at Rs 6666 and Rs 7499 respectively.

Placed on the rear panel of the phone, the sensor can register up to 5 IDs and can also facilitate multiple functions like unlocking the phone, launching the camera, unlocking gallery, capturing photos and answering calls.

Era 2X comes with an 8MP auto-focus rear camera that uses 5P Largan lens and has f/2.0 aperture value. The device also sports a 5MP front camera.

Era 2X uses a 5-inch (1280×720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell display that comes with 480 lumens Ultra Bright display.

The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Era 2X comes with an inbuilt storage of 16GB that can be further expanded to 32GB via a separate slot for microSD card.

XOLO Era 2X packs in a 2,500mAh battery and comes with a standby by time of 322 hours as claimed by the company.

Speaking on the partnership, Ajay Yadav, Head – Mobiles, Flipkart said, “As more and more consumers in India are making a shift towards affordable, 4G enabled smartphones, they are opting for brands and models that offer them not just the features, but are pocket-friendly as well. Through our exclusive brand partnerships, Flipkart has been enabling customers across India to get their hands on the best in class smartphone technology by making it affordable.”

Additionally, the phone also offers smart camera features like Beauty mode, HDR, Panorama, Gesture recognition, Voice capture, Smile shot, Face detection, Self-timer and Time lapse videos.

The device comes in two colour variants - Black Gun Metal and Latte Gold.

The Flipkart exclusive Era 2X will be available on sale from 9th January and comes with Jio New Year offer.

